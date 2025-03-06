More passengers, but:
Automatically saved draft
Although Austrian Airlines (AUA) was able to increase passenger numbers, the number of flights and revenue by five percent in the previous year, adjusted earnings (Adjusted EBIT) fell by 40 percent to EUR 76 million.
This was due to tough collective bargaining negotiations with flying personnel and the associated works meetings and strike days, as well as the conflict in the Middle East.
Ukraine conflict cost 40 million
AUA estimates the costs of the collective bargaining conflict and the resulting reluctance of passengers to make bookings at around EUR 35 million. As the airline had to cancel numerous flights for months due to the Middle East conflict, it lost around EUR 40 million. As a result, the operating result (EBIT) plummeted by 43 percent to EUR 73 million.
Number of flights increased
The airline's annual turnover rose by five percent to EUR 2.46 billion. Despite the difficulties, AUA was also able to increase the number of flights in the previous year by five percent to 119,127. The number of passengers also increased by five percent to around 14.59 million.
Total expenses in the billions
However, total expenses also rose by eight percent to EUR 2.47 billion. For this year, the airline is once again aiming for a result in the three-digit million range. In the medium term, the EBIT margin - most recently at 3.1 percent - should reach eight percent.
Focus on punctuality
This year, the focus will be on punctuality: Although the company is still one of the ten most punctual airlines in Europe with 80.2 percent, it wants to get back into the top three. In the previous year, AUA performed significantly better with 84.4 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.