More passengers, but:

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 08:22

Although Austrian Airlines (AUA) was able to increase passenger numbers, the number of flights and revenue by five percent in the previous year, adjusted earnings (Adjusted EBIT) fell by 40 percent to EUR 76 million.

This was due to tough collective bargaining negotiations with flying personnel and the associated works meetings and strike days, as well as the conflict in the Middle East.

Ukraine conflict cost 40 million 
AUA estimates the costs of the collective bargaining conflict and the resulting reluctance of passengers to make bookings at around EUR 35 million. As the airline had to cancel numerous flights for months due to the Middle East conflict, it lost around EUR 40 million. As a result, the operating result (EBIT) plummeted by 43 percent to EUR 73 million.

Number of flights increased
The airline's annual turnover rose by five percent to EUR 2.46 billion. Despite the difficulties, AUA was also able to increase the number of flights in the previous year by five percent to 119,127. The number of passengers also increased by five percent to around 14.59 million.

Total expenses in the billions
However, total expenses also rose by eight percent to EUR 2.47 billion. For this year, the airline is once again aiming for a result in the three-digit million range. In the medium term, the EBIT margin - most recently at 3.1 percent - should reach eight percent.

Focus on punctuality
This year, the focus will be on punctuality: Although the company is still one of the ten most punctual airlines in Europe with 80.2 percent, it wants to get back into the top three. In the previous year, AUA performed significantly better with 84.4 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

