Intubation on the piste
Seriously injured after two serious ski collisions
Two serious ski collisions occurred on Wednesday in the Montafon ski resort of Golm (Vorarlberg). Within just 35 minutes and in close proximity, mountain rescuers and emergency doctors had to be called out twice. One skier was so seriously injured that he had to be intubated on the piste.
The first accident occurred shortly after the ski area opened. At around 8.55 am, two skiers collided on red piste no. 6 in the direction of the Rätikonbahn valley station. The collision caused one of them to fall so badly that he remained unconscious in the snow for a good 10 minutes.
An emergency doctor who happened to be present immediately provided first aid together with the piste rescue team. The skier who fell was intubated on the piste due to his serious head injuries and flown to Feldkirch Regional Hospital by the Schenk Air emergency helicopter "Robin 1". The other skier, who was also slightly injured, was able to continue his journey after the accident was recorded.
Woman skids 250 meters down the slope
Just 35 minutes later and a little above the first accident site, there was another violent crash. Two skiers collided at the intersection of the two red pistes 6 and 9 at the "Haglgraba" access point. According to initial information, one skier approached from above and collided with another skier while crossing a crest.
Suspected femur fracture
Both fell, with the injured woman sliding 250 meters downhill before finally coming to rest. An emergency doctor who happened to be present and the piste rescue team immediately provided first aid. The injured woman was flown to Bludenz regional hospital by the crew of the Schenk Air emergency helicopter "Robin 3" with a suspected fractured femur. The other skier remained uninjured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
