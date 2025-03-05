Three presidents on historic ground

While Austria and the Czech Republic continue to stand firmly behind Ukraine, Slovakia has moved more into the pro-Russian camp. When asked about the three presidents' stance on Ukraine, Van der Bellen said: "Europe must say goodbye to the idea of being protected by the USA. We need cooperation between European countries and the military industries in order to create what helps us and what helps Ukraine." The Czech Republic's Pavel added that he believed Europe could compensate for US military aid for a while, "but not for long". Slovakian head of state Pellegrini wished for "more dynamism in Europe" in this kind of challenge as a result of the US maneuver.