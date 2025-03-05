Fire in Golling
Fire house uninhabitable – “No one ends up on the street”
Uninjured, but homeless! After the devastating fire in a house in Golling (Salzburg), the residents are no longer allowed to return to their homes. The municipality is organizing emergency accommodation - but those affected are still in shock. A "Krone" local inspection in Tennengau ...
"It's madness, simply unbelievable." The horror is still written all over Gertraud Schlager's face hours later. The woman has lived in Golling with her dog "Guki" for more than ten years. She lives in the same house that was severely damaged in a fire on the night of Ash Wednesday. "My apartment was spared from the flames, but the extinguishing water is simply everywhere," says Schlager.
Like the other 18 residents, she will not be able to return to her own four walls for several months. "We were only allowed to get what we needed. There is currently a risk of collapse," complains the woman from Tennengau. The residents spent the first few hours at the Red Cross office in Golling, where a crisis intervention team was also on standby. Some residents are staying with friends and acquaintances for the time being. "We are looking for emergency accommodation for the rest," promises local leader Martin Dietrich (SPÖ). He emphasizes: "Nobody will end up on the street."
Innkeepers immediately offered their help and want to make guest rooms available. "Thank goodness we also have some vacation apartments in the village that are currently empty," says the mayor. In any case, the solidarity in the tranquil Tennengau community is huge.
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire
The cause of the fire is still unclear. Investigators set to work on site on Wednesday, intensively examining the premises. At present, it seems certain that the fire started in an attic apartment.
"Within a few minutes, everything was in flames," one resident recalls to the "Krone" newspaper, recalling the anxious moments. "It's so sad, everything in my room is ashes," said a schoolgirl. All the residents were unharmed and the fire department was also able to bring all the pets to safety.
