No resettlement
Egypt presents reconstruction plan for Gaza
The Egyptian government has presented a plan for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. This would cost 53 billion US dollars and would avoid the resettlement of the population. The plan is set to run for five years and stands in contrast to US President Donald Trump's vision of the "Riviera of the Middle East".
Egypt's plan includes investments in infrastructure and housing, including a port, a technology center, an airport and beach hotels. In a first phase, 200,000 of a total of 400,000 planned residential units are to be built. At this stage, the residents are to be housed in temporary accommodation and the rubble cleared.
The second phase then envisages permanent homes for the population and infrastructure projects such as a fishing port and airport. The plan is set to run for five years, 4.5 of which will be spent on the second phase.
Financing unclear
The Egyptian plan would cost 53 billion US dollars. It is unclear how the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip is to be financed. The final declaration of the Arab summit calls on the international community and donors to provide aid quickly. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that Palestinian experts should oversee humanitarian aid and administer the Gaza Strip on a transitional basis until the Palestinian Authority can return.
Hamas, which currently rules the Gaza Strip, would be largely disempowered under the plan. Nevertheless, it welcomed Egypt's new plan. Hamas drove the Palestinian Authority out of the Gaza Strip in 2007 after a brief civil war and has suppressed all opposition ever since.
Al-Sisi also expressed confidence that Trump could also contribute to a peace solution in the region. His proposal had previously been sharply criticized by the Arabs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
