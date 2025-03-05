Riot pastor
Incendiary sermon against the “gay flag” and for Trump
The notorious Styrian riot pastor is rioting again! A few days ago, Roger Ibounigg from Pöllauberg railed against "70 genders", the "gay flag" and "marriage for all" in an incendiary speech. The clergyman sees US President Donald Trump on the verge of canonization: "Let's pray for him to become an instrument of God!"
He is THE firebrand of the Styrian church, whose bishop Wilhelm Krautwaschl is considered liberal and cosmopolitan: Roger Ibounigg, the eloquent priest of Pöllauberg and always good for a scandal. He has already given tips on contraception in the parish magazine, wanted to use the "weapon of the rosary" to take action against corona measures or demonized climate stickers as an "end-time sect".
His arch-conservative followers love him for his clear words, while progressive believers avoid his church services like the devil avoids holy water.
An incendiary speech by the 64-year-old, which was published by the "Krone" and distributed via YouTube, is currently going viral. Which brings us back to the devil, who for Ibounigg has a hand in the "alleged 70 genders", the "attacks on unborn life" or the "conception regulation", as he preached from the pulpit two weeks ago.
In the case of "marriage for all", he again asked himself whether "everyone really wants that", said the clergyman, who placed the new US president at the center of his sermon: "Under Trump, there are only two genders. The much maligned Trump! Where are the bishops? A bishop has to say that! It's unbelievable, but I cheered inwardly when I heard the inauguration speech."
His canonization is not imminent, "but it doesn't have to be - let's pray for him to become an instrument of God. If the Church is silent, then others will speak. Thank God!"
Satanic flag
The Styrian riot priest also lashed out at the "six-colored flag" ("I deliberately don't say rainbow flag, the word is too beautiful, it belongs to us"): it is satanic because it lacks the Marian blue, but hangs on our government buildings. No less "crazy" is the "gender madness" in which Europe is sinking, according to Ibounigg. Even on the diocesan homepage, you can tick several genders, said the angry priest: "It's unbelievable!"
The Graz-Seckau diocese is irritated by the strong words from Pöllauberg and speaks of an "unpleasant matter". In the spirit of Pope Francis, all people are seen as "beloved children of God", but when it comes to gendering in particular, some things can still be questioned, and that must be allowed. But: "Praising President Trump is absurd in view of the escalation in global politics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.