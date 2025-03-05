18 months in prison for chocolate and Red Bull

At the trial in Eisenstadt, the judge wants to know whether he has any previous convictions in Hungary. "Yes, one, but that was a long time ago," says the 34-year-old before the criminal record information is read out to him. Eleven previous convictions appear, nine of them for theft or burglary - in other words, relevant ones. The man has been in prison regularly since the age of 14, and when he is at large, it is never for long.