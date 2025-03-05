"I was hungry"
18 months in prison for chocolate and Red Bull
Due to his nine previous convictions, a thief has once again been sent to prison. The 34-year-old basically only stole goods in the double-digit euro range.
At the trial in Eisenstadt, the judge wants to know whether he has any previous convictions in Hungary. "Yes, one, but that was a long time ago," says the 34-year-old before the criminal record information is read out to him. Eleven previous convictions appear, nine of them for theft or burglary - in other words, relevant ones. The man has been in prison regularly since the age of 14, and when he is at large, it is never for long.
Two deodorants and hair shampoo
"I was hungry," explains the Hungarian, who receives 40 euros a month in unemployment benefit. That's why he claims to have looked around in the glove compartment of an unlocked car in Frauenkirchen in the summer; or in a room in the St. Martins Therme spa; in the premises of a logistics company in Bruck/Leitha, where he stole five bars of chocolate and ten cans of Red Bull; in a chemist's shop, where he packed two deodorants and a few bottles of hair shampoo without paying. "I wanted to sell that."
Caught in the kitchen
The man finally made a monetary find in an unlocked detached house in Wallern - he pocketed 415 euros, but was caught in flagrante delicto by the owner. The owner called the police and the handcuffs clicked in the kitchen on December 30. The money was taken from the thief.
"I will never do that again"
Before the verdict was announced, the prisoner stood up without being asked and addressed the judge: "I'm very sorry that I committed these crimes in your country. I will never do this again."
The new job will have to wait
The Hungarian will not be able to start his promised job as a cleaner in a car dealership in his home country until 2026 at the earliest: 18 months unconditional imprisonment! "For the most part, it was only an attempt. The theft was minor. This contrasts with a massively tarnished past life," is the reasoning. Not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
