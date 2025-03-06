Everyday life in the gray house
Why René Benko doesn’t want to work in prison
René Benko has been behind bars since January 23. It is unlikely that he will be released soon. The "Krone" has learned some details about Benko's everyday life in the Gray House. The record-breaking bankrupt is said not to be thinking of doing any work in prison for the time being ...
Houseworker, sports supervisor, librarian or even jobs in the prison's own carpentry, painting, kitchen, car repair shop, laundry or sewing shop - there would actually be enough jobs in the Grey House. The prisoners make a major contribution to the renovation of the Josefstadt prison, which was designed for more than 1,000 inmates and is currently undergoing extensive refurbishment.
The fallen real estate juggler René Benko is allowed to work, but has reportedly not yet submitted an application to the responsible department official. The record-breaking bankrupt is not only forgoing a regular job, he is also apparently not using the time he has available to go to court.
Single cell in the "basement"
And this despite the fact that Benko continues to sit in a video-monitored solitary confinement room. There are less than a dozen of these in the Josefstadt prison. They are located on the ground floor of the JA, referred to by inmates as the "cellar". There is only contact with their cell neighbors through barred, open windows, and food is also consumed in the cell.
But how does Benko spend his day in custody, which begins with breakfast at 7.15 am? The "Krone" has learned that he usually spends the morning with his lawyers. According to reports, these are hour-long conversations, the content of which is of course confidential. Of course, there is no time for chopping vegetables in the prison kitchen or sorting laundry. And not even for the yard walk mentioned at the beginning.
Yoga exercises instead of yard work
To ensure that physical fitness is not neglected, Benko is supposed to do yoga exercises in his detention room in the afternoons. Fitness equipment for this purpose is part of the prison's facilities and can be borrowed by the inmates. In principle, there is also a weight room and a sports hall, which requires strict logistics. The mostly cold evening meal is served early in the Josefstadt correctional facility, between 4 and 5 pm.
He is considered shy of contact with other prisoners. Like all detention rooms, the Tyrolean's solitary confinement room should also be equipped with a television. He can receive a wide range of programs here via satellite TV. There is no specific time for bedtime.
Those who work in pre-trial detention have advantages in the building, such as daily shower facilities. Work usually ends at around 1 pm. Inmates who are not working can shower at least twice a week.
Pre-trial detention extended until April
Benko's pre-trial detention was unsurprisingly extended by a further two months on February 27. On April 28 at the latest, it will have to be reviewed whether the 47-year-old will remain in prison - unless the economic and corruption prosecutor's office files charges by then.
The former billionaire speculator was arrested in Innsbruck on January 23rd on the grounds of risk of concealment and risk of being convicted. The Signa founder is said to have "falsified an invoice and attempted to conceal assets and evade the access of authorities, trustees and creditors", according to the WKStA. It is investigating Benko together with German authorities after his former company empire collapsed in 2023.
The real estate juggler is also being investigated in other countries.
