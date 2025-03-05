Sharp criticism of ÖGK
WK Kärnten calls for a tax freeze on tips
It is becoming increasingly common for tips to be given to employees in the catering industry without cash. This can lead to additional social security contributions for employees. Cries of alarm are now coming from the Carinthian catering industry.
Tipping is a welcome reward for employees and an opportunity to show appreciation for good service. Criticism is now coming from the WK trade group chairman Stefan Sternad: "The ÖGK is reducing our employees' tips with excessive additional tax demands."
He sees this development as a threat to Carinthia's hospitality industry, especially when it comes to the high demand for staff. "Who will be attracted to the catering and other service industries if the personal reward of guests for dedicated service is diminished?"
High clawbacks
There is a great deal of frustration among employees and entrepreneurs, as the levies lead to more bureaucracy. The flat-rate tipping fee was originally intended as a relief for companies. The fact that the ÖGK is now making adjustments and demanding high reclaims is unacceptable and incomprehensible, as the tips come from the guests' taxed income anyway, says Sternad.
He is calling on the federal government to amend the law quickly. In future, tips for employees should be exempt from tax and duty. He is also in favor of an increase in the flat-rate tip allowance and the exclusion of liability for employer companies.
Elena Überbacher
