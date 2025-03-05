Villach main square
New trees and flowers herald the arrival of spring
Spring is also arriving in the Drau town. In addition to thousands of tulips all over Villach, new trees are being planted on the main square - but that's not the only reason why construction workers will be marching there over the next few weeks.
The first tender shoots of 51,600 tulips can already be seen in Villach - they were planted in the fall by the hard-working hands of Stadtgrün employees. They were also the ones who planted pansies, bellis and forget-me-nots over the past few days. Under the motto "colorful", harmonious shades of pink and purple, bright red and yellow adorn the city's squares.
As well as looking after the beds and preparing the plants, it is also important to keep trees in shape, cut back shrubs, maintain wild hedges and thin out wild plants on embankments. "Our urban green teams work for a colorful, green and livable city, but also for the important biodiversity," says Deputy Mayor Sarah Katholnig.
The main square will be a large construction site for eight weeks. Six more trees will be planted there in the third construction phase. They are an important section of the "green axis" that is being created in the interests of climate protection.
At the same time, the district heating network is being extended. Major restrictions are to be expected during the construction work. Katholnig: "However, shopping and eating out will be possible at all times during the construction phase. Together with the city marketing department, the business owners have come up with some attractive promotions."
