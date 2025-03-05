"Was never completely gone"
Auböck reports back and moves to the USA
Felix Auböck is back. In March, Austria's swimming star will move to the USA to continue working on his comeback.
After the Summer Olympics in Paris, Felix Auböck has decided to take a longer break. On the one hand, to give his body a long overdue break to regenerate after a very intensive period. Secondly, to be able to devote himself more intensively to his Dr. Phil. degree in political science and take a big step towards completing his studies. "If all goes well, that should be the case this year," says Auböck. The Lower Austrian from Bad Vöslau has never lost sight of swimming and his personal fitness. The short course world champion from Abu Dhabi 2021 and European champion from Belgrade 2024 has been back in regular training since January and is preparing for the World Championships in Singapore next summer. He has already beaten the World Championship qualifying standard with his winning time at the European Championships in Belgrade.
The longer break was urgently needed
The self-imposed break was absolutely the right decision. To finally have more time for other things, for himself, for friends and for his body to recover. "I've never been in a situation like this before. My body was just tired, and so was my mind, of course. This break after more than ten years of competition, with all the traveling and parallel studies, was urgently needed to recharge my batteries. I enjoyed the time, but also made the most of it and was able to do other things for once. There was time for research work in the archive, interviews and attending conferences. All the necessary things for my career after sport. Now I have the energy back to give my all in the pool again. I'm really looking forward to that."
Auböck was never completely away from swimming
In recent weeks, the now 28-year-old freestyle specialist has been training in England. Near Nottingham, half an hour north of his place of study, Loughborough. And more intensively too. "I always stayed true to my element during the long break, kept fit by running and in the gym and also did my sessions in the pool three to four times a week. So, I was never completely away. I also trained with a stopwatch so that I knew where I stood. I now want to intensify this further and see what else is possible and how far I can get." It has not yet been decided when Auböck will take part in competitions again.
Felix Auböck
Moving to the USA
In March, Auböck will move to the USA to continue working on his comeback. "I'll be moving to the USA with my girlfriend, who also works there as a coach. The conditions are perfect for me. I can join a training group and have all the necessary amenities to prepare in peace." At the World Championships, Auböck wants to compete in the 200 and 400 meters: "Those are the distances I'm most confident about. From today's perspective, a place in the top 16 would be ok. In other words, the World Championship semifinals. The next few weeks will show where the journey is going and what is possible. In any case, I'm looking forward to standing on the starting block again soon and hearing 'take your marks'."
