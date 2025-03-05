Auböck reports back and moves to the USA

The longer break was urgently needed

The self-imposed break was absolutely the right decision. To finally have more time for other things, for himself, for friends and for his body to recover. "I've never been in a situation like this before. My body was just tired, and so was my mind, of course. This break after more than ten years of competition, with all the traveling and parallel studies, was urgently needed to recharge my batteries. I enjoyed the time, but also made the most of it and was able to do other things for once. There was time for research work in the archive, interviews and attending conferences. All the necessary things for my career after sport. Now I have the energy back to give my all in the pool again. I'm really looking forward to that."