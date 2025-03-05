“Dad help me, the Rottweiler is going crazy”

Animal defended

"We took 'Ernie' from a family where the father had just died. The mother had too much time on her hands with five children and a dog and wanted to give the dog away," explained the owner, who also has other dogs on the farm. "Of course I knew that she had bitten once before, but it wasn't malicious, it was the fault of another lady who had taken 'Ernie' before us. 'Ernie' got on really well with my daughter right from the start, obeyed her and was fixated on her," affirms the cab driver, whose wife owns the local farm.