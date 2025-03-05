Tough times for pollen allergy sufferers for the first time

It is very dry

"The groundwater levels are not yet a problem, because we are living off the floods in September. In the Mühlviertel, the water levels are still slightly high," explains Ohms. However, the top layer of soil is drying out faster and faster. Also because more and more moisture is evaporating due to the warm days. Not only vegetation and farmers, but also pollen allergy sufferers are longing for rain. "The pollen count increases with every warm day, especially hazel and alder are in the air. Hazel pollen is even reaching its annual peak this week," warns the meteorologist. The good news - salvation is near: "At the beginning of next week, the weather will become less stable. As a result, it will be cloudy and rainy," says Ohms. Plants and allergy sufferers will be happy - even if it gets cooler again.