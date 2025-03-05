12-year-old as victim
Unbelievable scenes unfolded late Tuesday afternoon in Hall in Tirol: a local boy of just twelve years old was the victim of a robbery! Among other things, his dog was taken. In the course of a manhunt, the suspect was tracked down and arrested. He is also only 15 - and now the teenager is in custody!
According to the police, the suspect and the victim met on TikTok and arranged to meet in Hall on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting took place at around 4 pm. But there was no sign of a budding friendship, on the contrary: the situation escalated.
Young Syrian threatened violence
"Under threat of violence", the 15-year-old Syrian took the twelve-year-old local's dog - a Staffordshire bull terrier - from him. According to the police, the suspect also stole the boy's vest.
The mother filed a complaint. The suspect was then tracked down and arrested by a patrol at the train station in Hall.
Taken to prison
The dog and vest were recovered and returned to the victim. The 15-year-old Syrian was taken to Innsbruck prison by order of the public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
