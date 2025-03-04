Salzburg and Graz99ers 2:0 ahead in the quarterfinals!

Graz equalize late

Brian Lebler, the top scorer of the season, put the visitors ahead with his 400th league goal (13th). Shawn St-Amant converted a briefly deflected shot from Lebler to make it 2:0 (18'). Shortly before the second break, Trevor Gooch intercepted a cross-ice pass in the middle third, drove energetically towards goal and scored the equalizer (39'). Linz seemed to have the game under control in the final period, conceding little, but conceded 2:2 51 seconds before the end through Marcus Vela after an ideal pass from Lukas Haudum. After a goalless first overtime period, the game continued with just three players each, Frank Hora made the home fans cheer after just over two minutes.