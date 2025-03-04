Ice Hockey League
Salzburg and Graz99ers 2:0 ahead in the quarterfinals!
Red Bull Salzburg and the Graz99ers have also won their second quarter-final game in the ICE Hockey League!
The champions beat Fehervar 1-0 away from home on Tuesday, while the Styrians defeated Black Wings Linz 3-2 at home in the second overtime. VSV tied the best-of-seven series 1-1 with a 4-3 home win after overtime against HCB Südtirol. The KAC conceded the equalizer with a 0:3 at HC Pustertal.
Salzburg also deserved to win their sixth game of the season against Fehervar. Scott Kosmachuk scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute, Atte Tolvanen saved all 19 shots on goal. Runners-up KAC, on the other hand, were unable to add to their tally two days after their home win against Pustertal in Bruneck. Klagenfurt fell behind 0:2 in the first period, and the game was finally over when they conceded the third goal (52').
Two days after the 15-goal spectacle, the Black Wings and 99ers offered 82 minutes of suspense in Graz. Thanks to consistent defensive work and efficiency in front of goal in the first period, the Linzers were well on their way to equalizing the series, but had to concede the equalizer in the final period and still lost.
Graz equalize late
Brian Lebler, the top scorer of the season, put the visitors ahead with his 400th league goal (13th). Shawn St-Amant converted a briefly deflected shot from Lebler to make it 2:0 (18'). Shortly before the second break, Trevor Gooch intercepted a cross-ice pass in the middle third, drove energetically towards goal and scored the equalizer (39'). Linz seemed to have the game under control in the final period, conceding little, but conceded 2:2 51 seconds before the end through Marcus Vela after an ideal pass from Lukas Haudum. After a goalless first overtime period, the game continued with just three players each, Frank Hora made the home fans cheer after just over two minutes.
In Villach, captain Alexander Rauchenwald was the match-winner with three goals. Kevin Hancock (7th/PP) and Rauchenwald (8th) gave VSV an early 2:0 lead within 19 seconds, after the equalizer (31st) Rauchenwald put the visitors ahead again (36th). Adam Hewelka (53) sent the game into extra time, in which Rauchenwald struck a third time in the 77th minute.
The next match is already scheduled for Thursday in Linz, with the remaining duels continuing on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
