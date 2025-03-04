Musk: Selenskyj should move to a neutral country

Selenskyj: "Regrettable that it happened like this"

Four days after the scandal, the Ukrainian president has now approached Trump and expressed his regret over the dispute. "It's unfortunate that it happened like this. It's time to put things right," he wrote in English on the X platform. He said he was prepared to work under Trump's "strong leadership" to end the war quickly. He was also prepared to sign the raw materials agreement at any time and in any form.