Musk: Selenskyj should move to a neutral country
Following the scandal between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US head of state Donald Trump, Elon Musk has now also spoken out. The Trump adviser wants Zelensky to relinquish power and move to a neutral country.
He should be offered a kind of amnesty in a neutral country, the tech billionaire wrote on the X platform. This would allow Ukraine to peacefully return to democracy.
As reported, Trump had repeated accusations from the Kremlin, which claimed that Zelenskyi did not want peace, but to continue the war. The Kremlin also repeatedly stated that Zelensky's term of office had expired and that he was therefore not a legitimate president. The Ukrainian politician's term of office formally ended on May 20, 2024, and no presidential elections were held due to the war. Martial law currently prevents all elections, including parliamentary elections.
"Certain constitutional rights and freedoms are also restricted: for example, the right to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and freedom of movement. Therefore, it is impossible to guarantee the principle of universal suffrage and free elections," explained lawyer Andrij Mahera. Musk may have been alluding to this situation when he wrote that Ukraine could become democratic again without Zelensky.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a shouting match in front of the cameras. Trump accused Zelensky of provoking a third world war and not being grateful for the US military aid provided so far.
Selenskyj: "Regrettable that it happened like this"
Four days after the scandal, the Ukrainian president has now approached Trump and expressed his regret over the dispute. "It's unfortunate that it happened like this. It's time to put things right," he wrote in English on the X platform. He said he was prepared to work under Trump's "strong leadership" to end the war quickly. He was also prepared to sign the raw materials agreement at any time and in any form.
Last night, it became known that the White House was suspending its military aid to Ukraine. Selenskyj continues to insist on security guarantees, but according to him these are no longer a prerequisite for the first steps towards a peace treaty.
