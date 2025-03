Collisions between cars and bicycles in Tyrol

In Reith near Seefeld, there was a collision between a Russian car driver (47) and a local cyclist (32) at a junction on Shrove Tuesday. The Russian woman wanted to turn left at around 7.55 am, which resulted in a collision. This caused the Austrian to fall - she was injured and taken to Innsbruck Hospital. Both were traveling with children: there were two children (13, 7) in the car and a one-year-old child in the child seat on the bicycle.