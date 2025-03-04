National Council meeting
Zuckerl must deliver: first resolutions on Friday
On Friday, the National Council will hear first-hand what the coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is planning for the next five years. Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) will give his first government statement, which will be followed by a debate in which various ministers will also be heard. But there will also be the first important legislative decisions.
The new Federal Ministries Act, for example, is a done deal, as is the provisional budget.
"Carrier rocket"
But that doesn't have to be it yet, because the Budget Restructuring Measures Act, for example, is on the agenda as a so-called "carrier rocket" without any relevant content for the time being. This could include a wide range of savings plans such as a bank levy and the abolition of educational leave. At least some of the measures, such as the end of the VAT exemption for PV systems, could already be passed now.
Thursday probably clarification
Ultimately, it will probably not be clear until the Budget Committee next Thursday at the earliest which of the plans will actually be adopted in the upcoming session. The next regular plenary session is not scheduled until March 26.
It is already certain that the previous automatic budget provision will be replaced by a statutory provisional budget. This provides more certainty that money can continue to flow until the planned double budget filled with content is adopted in a few weeks' time.
Federal Ministries Act to be adopted
The adoption of the Federal Ministries Act is also quite urgent. This is because the ministers have currently only taken over the tasks of the previous government. However, a reallocation of agendas has been agreed between the coalition partners. This means that Social Affairs Minister Korinna Schumann (SPÖ) is currently unable to act in the area of work assigned to her because it still belongs to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
There are similar problems in almost all ministries. The future Chancellery Minister Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) and Women's Affairs Minister Eva Maria Holzleitner (SPÖ) were sworn in without any area of responsibility. Only when the Federal Ministries Act comes into force can the members of the government concerned be sworn in again in accordance with their actual responsibilities.
At least there will be no special actions in the special session. There will be no "topical" or question time, nor will there be any "urgent" questions or motions as proposed by the club directors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.