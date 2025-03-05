Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mother-child pass

Too late at the doctor: child benefit was canceled

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 18:00

First the boy (1) was ill, then there was no earlier alternative appointment with the ophthalmologist in Lower Austria. However, the health insurance fund was not interested in any of this - it simply canceled the mother's childcare allowance and demanded a refund of 1,300 euros. 

0 Kommentare

The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) canceled the childcare allowance of a mother of three in the district of Bruck an der Leitha because the note of a check-up at the ophthalmologist was missing from her mother-child passport - the 37-year-old was ordered to pay back 1,300 euros. The bureaucrats did not seem to be interested in the reasons for the missing stamp.

Searching for an appointment in vain
The check-up appointment for the one-year-old son had already been arranged, but the boy's illness prevented him from visiting the ophthalmologist. However, the alternative appointment offered was later than the deadline stipulated in the mother-child pass. So the woman also tried her luck with other ophthalmologists - but in vain. When she asked the ÖGK, the mother was assured that a late examination would not be a problem as she could prove that her child was ill. A short time later, the woman received a demand for reimbursement from the insurance company.

Zitat Icon

We immediately pulled out all the stops and provided full legal protection. In the end, the case even ended up in court. And we were completely vindicated in the proceedings.

(Bild: AKNÖ/Vyhnalek)

Markus Wieser, Präsident der Arbeiterkammer Niederösterreich

Bild: AKNÖ/Vyhnalek

Chamber of Labor helped
In her distress, she turned to the Chamber of Labor. Interventions didn't help, the case went to court. "We were completely vindicated," says AK President Markus Wieser: "The mother was not responsible for the boy's illness or for the fact that there was no timely alternative appointment." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Weisgram
Christoph Weisgram
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf