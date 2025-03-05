Mother-child pass
Too late at the doctor: child benefit was canceled
First the boy (1) was ill, then there was no earlier alternative appointment with the ophthalmologist in Lower Austria. However, the health insurance fund was not interested in any of this - it simply canceled the mother's childcare allowance and demanded a refund of 1,300 euros.
The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK) canceled the childcare allowance of a mother of three in the district of Bruck an der Leitha because the note of a check-up at the ophthalmologist was missing from her mother-child passport - the 37-year-old was ordered to pay back 1,300 euros. The bureaucrats did not seem to be interested in the reasons for the missing stamp.
Searching for an appointment in vain
The check-up appointment for the one-year-old son had already been arranged, but the boy's illness prevented him from visiting the ophthalmologist. However, the alternative appointment offered was later than the deadline stipulated in the mother-child pass. So the woman also tried her luck with other ophthalmologists - but in vain. When she asked the ÖGK, the mother was assured that a late examination would not be a problem as she could prove that her child was ill. A short time later, the woman received a demand for reimbursement from the insurance company.
We immediately pulled out all the stops and provided full legal protection. In the end, the case even ended up in court. And we were completely vindicated in the proceedings.
Markus Wieser, Präsident der Arbeiterkammer Niederösterreich
Bild: AKNÖ/Vyhnalek
Chamber of Labor helped
In her distress, she turned to the Chamber of Labor. Interventions didn't help, the case went to court. "We were completely vindicated," says AK President Markus Wieser: "The mother was not responsible for the boy's illness or for the fact that there was no timely alternative appointment."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.