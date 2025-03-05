Too late at the doctor: child benefit was canceled

Searching for an appointment in vain

The check-up appointment for the one-year-old son had already been arranged, but the boy's illness prevented him from visiting the ophthalmologist. However, the alternative appointment offered was later than the deadline stipulated in the mother-child pass. So the woman also tried her luck with other ophthalmologists - but in vain. When she asked the ÖGK, the mother was assured that a late examination would not be a problem as she could prove that her child was ill. A short time later, the woman received a demand for reimbursement from the insurance company.