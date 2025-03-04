Vorteilswelt
"This is so fake!"

Fans rip Meghan’s Netflix show to shreds

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 17:00

Duchess Meghan's new lifestyle show has been available to stream on Netflix since Tuesday. Many viewers have already dared to take a look at "Love, Meghan", but the verdict is devastating. 

She shows herself cooking spaghetti, decorating, gardening, beekeeping and chatting to her friends about private details of her family life with Prince Harry and children Archie and Lilibet.

"Deep sleep guaranteed"
However, the staging of Duchess Meghan as the new lifestyle queen is not really going down well with viewers. Just a few hours after "With Love, Meghan" went online on the Netflix streaming service, numerous hateful comments about the show began to pile up on social media.

Duchess Meghan is sharply criticized for her new Netflix show. (Bild: © 2025 Netflix, Inc.)
Duchess Meghan is sharply criticized for her new Netflix show.
(Bild: © 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

The Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle show is one thing above all else: pretty boring, according to some X users.

"God, I just quickly watched the first episode of 'With Love Meghan'. That's enough, because it's the usual cackling and talking about yourself. A recipe for spaghetti, the sponge cake and candle making... Captivating!" one teased. Another quipped: "Calling all insomniacs desperate for a cure. 'With Love, Meghan' is now on Netflix! Deep sleep guaranteed within five minutes."

Meghan "more arrogant" than the Royal Family
There was also criticism of Meghan's lifestyle on display. "It's extraordinary that the lifestyle portrayed in 'With Love, Meghan' comes across as even more smug and privileged than that of the real Royal Family. And the false modesty comes across as more arrogant than the average royal. Lavender towels?! Who has time for that?" one X user commented.

And another grumbled: "Good God, could MeAgain be any more patronizing or insulting? Even people with small houses can enjoy domestic bliss like me, says Meghan."

Meghan called a "lazy witch"
Others criticized the Duchess of Sussex for simply stealing all the ideas from her show. "Meghan Markle copies, the lazy witch refuses to make the effort to develop her own ideas. Or is incapable of coming up with any," one viewer scoffed. 

Another could only agree. "She's such a fake. Not her house. Not her recipes. Not her ideas," he explained, pointing out the similarities between "With Love, Meghan" and Anderson's cooking show "Pamela's Cooking With Love".

Meghan no Diana 2.0!
And another person was annoyed that Duchess Meghan kept indirectly comparing herself to her mother-in-law Princess Diana, who died in 1997. "Meghan Markle apparently wants to finish what Diana started ... Funny, I don't remember Diana selling self-indulgent, overpriced pancake batter. Diana had more than 200 appointments a year. Hard work, authenticity and vulnerability made Diana special."

Advertising for "As Ever"
The launch of Meghan's new lifestyle series, which was not filmed at the Sussex home in Montecito, had been postponed for several weeks due to the devastating fires in California.

The former actress also promotes her fruit spreads in the series. She had founded a lifestyle brand called "American Riviera Orchard", which she is now continuing under the name "As Ever" and with which she wants to market jams, among other things.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
