Motivated Viennese women
Four powerful women under 25 are shaking up the economy
More and more young women are taking the plunge into self-employment. Four Viennese women tell their stories.
Young people are often said to be work-shy. Four powerful women who not only have a full-time job, but have even built up their own business - and all under the age of 24! They tell the "Krone" about their exciting careers.
From model to nurse
At the age of 21, Nadine Pfaffeneder took the plunge into self-employment and founded Nadine GmbH, which offers individual care and nursing. During the Covid-19 crisis, she dropped out of her teaching degree because it didn't fulfill her. "I couldn't do modeling and waitressing anymore, so I trained as a home help," she explains. Today, she and her team of nine run an innovative company in Vienna. Her goal: to be one of the largest providers in Austria in ten years' time and redefine the industry.
Every female entrepreneur contributes to making Vienna a role model for economic equality. They show that diversity in business management is the secret to success.
Margarete Kriz-Zwittkovits
At 22, Carina Rieder is also far ahead of many of her peers: the Viennese has founded a company that responds flexibly and individually to the needs of children, parents and teachers. Her vision: childcare that not only supports the children, but also values the teachers and offers a healthy concept that has good future prospects in view of the crisis in nurseries.
Linda Lorenzoni works in a similarly crisis-ridden industry. The 22-year-old has set up a recruitment company that is bringing a breath of fresh air to the catering industry. She offers a flexible solution for short-term staff shortages and helps restaurateurs to find motivated and qualified service staff for events or short-term bottlenecks. Here, too, the motivated young entrepreneur will have no trouble finding customers.
And last but not least, Ina Höller. She is a creative talent who offers new perspectives on the world with her passion for photography. At just 22 years old, she has made a name for herself as a photographer.
"Success knows no age"
The figures speak for themselves: 43.2 percent of all start-ups in Vienna are founded by women. Particularly remarkable - 26.6 percent of female founders are under 20 years old. "Success knows no age - especially when it comes to the young generation of female entrepreneurs who are already shaping the economy of tomorrow," says Margarete Kriz-Zwittkovits, Chairwoman of Frau in der Wirtschaft Wien.
