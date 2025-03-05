Four powerful women under 25 are shaking up the economy

From model to nurse

At the age of 21, Nadine Pfaffeneder took the plunge into self-employment and founded Nadine GmbH, which offers individual care and nursing. During the Covid-19 crisis, she dropped out of her teaching degree because it didn't fulfill her. "I couldn't do modeling and waitressing anymore, so I trained as a home help," she explains. Today, she and her team of nine run an innovative company in Vienna. Her goal: to be one of the largest providers in Austria in ten years' time and redefine the industry.