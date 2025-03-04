Vorteilswelt
"Healing" effect

Duchess Meghan reveals her secret hobby

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 11:34

Duchess Meghan's new Netflix show "With Love, Meghan" finally launched on Tuesday. In the series, Prince Harry's wife not only chats about cooking, but also reveals many a secret.

0 Kommentare

In episode seven of "With Love, Meghan", the 43-year-old revealed, among other things, her previously secret hobby, which has a lot to do with the topic of "healing". As Meghan revealed with her guest, neighbor and entrepreneur Vicky Tsai, she uses Kintsugi.

"You are not broken"
Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken ceramics. "You gave me the idea," laughed Meghan in conversation with Tsai.

And continued: "I think it's so meaningful that when you break something that's valuable and precious, it's not broken. That that breakage, and you've taught me this, actually makes it more beautiful."

Duchess Meghan also chats about her hobby in her show.
Duchess Meghan also chats about her hobby in her show.
(Bild: © 2025 Netflix, Inc.)

This could be applied to other areas of her life, Meghan continued in the interview. "I think that feels really symbolic to say to everyone, if you've been through something, you're not broken. It can be mended, it can be sealed and healed at the same time."

"Or celebrated because that's what makes you beautiful," Vicky Tsai added. Because: "Perfection is not beautiful. Things that have lived and been dropped and put back together are much more beautiful."

Side blow against the Royal Family?
Are Meghan's words a little dig at the Royal Family? After all, the Duchess of Sussex has repeatedly spoken emotionally in the past about the difficult time she says she experienced at the palace, after which she first had to find herself again.

Another statement could also be seen as an allusion to the strict rules in the British royal family. In one of the episodes of her new Netflix show, Meghan explained: "It's all part of this creativity that I've missed so much, so thank you for loving me and celebrating with me." Because as Prince Harry's wife, Meghan once also had to give up her lifestyle blog "The Tig".

Meghan gives lifestyle tips
"With Love, Meghan" is part of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Netflix deal. In the eight-episode show, the ex-actress not only shares lifestyle and cooking tips with her famous guests, but also gives an insight into her family life in Montecito, California. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
