"I see myself as an entrepreneur": Duchess Meghan rejects the term "influencer" Duchess Meghan has rejected the term "influencer" ahead of the launch of her new Netflix cooking series and emphasized that she sees herself as an entrepreneur instead.
The eight-part series "With Love, Meghan" has been running on Netflix since Tuesday. The production is accompanied by a range of merchandise under the "As Ever" brand and marks Meghan's return to the limelight, which she says has helped her to "find herself again".
"See myself as an entrepreneur"
In an interview with People magazine, the 43-year-old revealed the following about the launch: "I see myself as an entrepreneur and founder, and if the brand ends up being influential, then that's great."
Meghan, who lives with her husband Prince Harry (40) and their children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3) in Montecito, California, also spoke about family life. She recalled Archie saying to her, "Mom, don't work too hard."
Sussex title "part of the love story"
She described the Sussex title as "part of [Harry and my] love story".
Working on the series had "reignited a spark" in her husband's eyes. "It's almost like the honeymoon again, because it's just like it was in the beginning when he was watching me doodle, writing newsletters, tweaking and just the details," Meghan said. "I see that sparkle in his eyes when he sees me doing what I did when he first met me."
Cooking, baking, arranging flowers
The Netflix series was filmed in an 8-million-dollar mansion near Harry and Meghan's home. In it, the ex-actress can be seen cooking, baking and arranging flowers while entertaining friends.
The series is seen as a crucial test for the Sussexes' $100 million deal with Netflix, following the huge success of the docuseries "Harry and Meghan" and the less well-received productions "Polo", "Live to Lead" and "Heart of Invictus". The launch of "With Love, Meghan" was postponed from January to March due to the forest fires in Los Angeles.
