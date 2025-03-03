Ricarda Haaser:
“I found it very difficult to accept”
"I found it very difficult to accept," Ricarda Haaser gave an insight into her emotional world in the ServusTV program "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar 7". The Tyrolean suffered a torn cruciate ligament in the World Championship Super-G in Saalbach and missed the rest of the home spectacle.
"I couldn't explain it to myself. I was in top shape and it was the most important month of my career," said Haaser, who had actually dropped out of the race unspectacularly.
However, she herself immediately realized that something was wrong: "I knew straight away that my cruciate ligament was torn - even though I've never torn a cruciate ligament before." However, the 31-year-old no longer has any room for self-pity, she is already looking ahead again: "I've moved on from that phase. I can no longer change it and it's getting better day by day. I certainly have the potential to compete for podium places again. That's what drives me!"
Raphael an "easy-going and completely crazy" guy
She watched her brother's bronze and, a few days later, gold from the TV. "Of course, I was excited about the races and was really happy," says Haaser. In private, Raphael is not at all the "Iceman" that he is in public. "He's actually relaxed and completely crazy, but he doesn't show it," says sister Ricarda.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
