No pirate dresses or high heels

With Sandra Schoch, Michael Ritsch, Roland Frühstück, Hubert Kinz and Michael Sagmeister, one woman and four men are running for mayor of the state capital. They also answered non-political questions - such as which costume they would never wear or which app they use the most.
The incumbent mayor of Bregenz, Michael Ritsch from the SPÖ-affiliated list "Michael Ritsch: Team Bregenz", is quite creative when it comes to carnival costumes. In a photo posted on social media, he could be seen as Captain Kirk from the "Starship Enterprise", surrounded by the crew made up of employees, friends and his wife Yvonne. Michael Ritsch, on the other hand, does not want to be a magician. "Because for me, there are no hocus-pocus solutions in politics, only honest work," was his reasoning.
Michael Ritsch (SPÖ)
As mayor... it is very important to me to continue to develop Bregenz as a city that belongs to everyone - with affordable housing, a strong economy and a high quality of life.
The Bregenz city council... has worked together very constructively across party lines in the past period. Well over 90 percent of the resolutions were unanimous. I would like to continue along this path after the election.
What annoys you about being a politician? Unfortunately, we often see at many political levels, whether in federal or state politics, that party tactics are more important than what really counts: Good, joint solutions for the people.
What do you eat for breakfast? I prefer a croissant or muesli at Cafésito in Bregenz.
Your favorite app? Probably Whats-App, because it allows me to stay in constant contact with my team. I don't think the switch-off button is bad either. Provided you have the time.
"Never say never," says Roland Frühstück from the "Bregenzer Volkspartei und Parteifreie" list. His requirements for a carnival costume are not very high - it just shouldn't be too hot, wishes the handball veteran, who also played a big part in the fifth season.
Roland Frühstück (ÖVP)
As mayor...I will work to ensure that Bregenz is a city in which people feel safe and at home. A city that offers living space for families, where young and old look out for each other and children grow up and develop under the best conditions.
The Bregenz city council... the highest body in our municipality, should be characterized by personalities who belong to the political center. That includes my team. Politics is characterized by compromises. Negotiating compromises is something I'm good at.
What do you dislike about being a politician? That it's often complicated, a lot of things take a long time and politicians are losing more and more of their reputation - not always through their own fault.
What do you eat for breakfast? During the week, muesli from my wife Birgitt or crispbread with honey and butter. At the weekend, a soft egg with fresh bread from Mangold and a fine plait with Wachau apricot jam.
Your favorite app? Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp
Hubert Kinz, top candidate for the FPÖ Bregenz, is even a member of the Bregenz Carnival Society (BFG). While his wife Andrea holds the office of ball boss, the Bregenz lawyer was appointed Court Councillor for Legal Affairs in the BFG. The jester's cap, which all members of the society wear to the Guild Ball or other events, is often used at the moment. If a costume is required, Hubert Kinz wouldn't wear one that doesn't look cheerful.
Hubert Kinz (FPÖ)
As mayor... I want to shape the city together with the people. Bregenz needs a policy that is oriented towards the concerns of the citizens, not ideological guidelines. I want to be the mouthpiece for the population and focus on those issues that are important to the people - more security, affordable housing, a traffic policy with common sense and without ideology. This means more pick-up and parking spaces, more meeting zones, better care for people in need of care and children.
The Bregenz City Council... is the highest body in the city that makes fundamental decisions, such as the budget, based on proposals from the office and the mayor.
What annoys you about being a politician? The eternal badmouthing must come to an end. We have to get into action and not just carry on as before. What do you eat for breakfast? Bread, jam, cheese, coffee
Your favorite app? NZZ Süddeutsche Krone and the weather apps.
Sandra Schoch from the Green Party, like her fellow party members, could be seen at the Bregenz carnival parade on Sunday wearing a green and blue wig, a green dress and little green dragon wings. "It's about creativity and fun, racism and sexism have no place there," explains Schoch. Accordingly, she would never wear a costume that was discriminatory or hurtful. "Humor also works without low blows. And people will never see me as an angel. Always sweet and well-behaved, I can't even pull that off at carnival," said the only woman in the group with a smile.
Sandra Schoch (Greens)
As mayor... I put people first, make Bregenz independent of oil, gas and Putin, ensure that everyone can find an affordable home and that all our schools have modern facilities.
The Bregenz city council... is the highest decision-making body, it deserves respect. I therefore see the joint toilet visits by entire parliamentary groups who want to avoid their voting responsibility as very disrespectful.
What annoys you about being a politician? How difficult it is to communicate the complexity of decisions to citizens. Some people think politics can be explained in three lines, but it's not that simple.
What do you eat for breakfast? Jam bread with cheese and a black coffee, sweet and savory on a plate, just like my everyday life as a politician.
Your favorite app? Meteoblue, so I'm never caught unprepared in the rain, whether I'm on the campaign stand or sailing. In politics, as on the water, if you can see the storm coming, you'll be better off in the end!
Michael Sagmeister from the Neos is quite active in carnival. However, he would never wear a costume depicting Donald Trump. Also in the running are disguises that require the wearing of high heels. "As an enthusiastic carnival-goer, I wouldn't be able to dance for a minute in them," says the keen racing cyclist.
Michael Sagmeister (Neos)
As mayor... I have immense challenges to tackle in Bregenz over the next few years. We can only overcome these challenges by working together, without ideological blinkers and with hard work.
The Bregenz city council... The city council is the highest body in the city and was a tough and often thankless school for me, especially in the first few months of the legislative period. In future, it should be more self-confident and question decisions more critically.
What annoys you about being a politician? Unfortunately, some politicians do everything they can to devalue this profession and its responsibilities. Admitting mistakes? Not a chance! Apologize? Never! Respect for the office? Absolutely not! We are not elected to push through personal interests.
What do you eat for breakfast? Double espresso with milk, a large glass of water, natural yoghurt with blueberries.
Your favorite app? Spotify and "Espresso from the Economist"
All candidates have the necessary sense of humor that a mayor sometimes needs and the ability to slip into a different role. Who wins the race will be revealed on March 16 or at the latest in the run-off election on March 30. An exciting race between Ritsch and Frühstück is expected.
