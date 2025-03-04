No pirate dresses or high heels

As mayor... I put people first, make Bregenz independent of oil, gas and Putin, ensure that everyone can find an affordable home and that all our schools have modern facilities.

The Bregenz city council... is the highest decision-making body, it deserves respect. I therefore see the joint toilet visits by entire parliamentary groups who want to avoid their voting responsibility as very disrespectful.

What annoys you about being a politician? How difficult it is to communicate the complexity of decisions to citizens. Some people think politics can be explained in three lines, but it's not that simple.

What do you eat for breakfast? Jam bread with cheese and a black coffee, sweet and savory on a plate, just like my everyday life as a politician.

Your favorite app? Meteoblue, so I'm never caught unprepared in the rain, whether I'm on the campaign stand or sailing. In politics, as on the water, if you can see the storm coming, you'll be better off in the end!