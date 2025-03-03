Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After a tent party

Woman dead after accident: drunk driver (22) has to go to prison

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 16:00

A man from southern Burgenland caused a fatal crash at 157 km/h and with a blood alcohol level of 1.87: the oncoming driver (48) had no chance.

0 Kommentare

It was the very first time he had ever got behind the wheel while drunk, says the 22-year-old at Eisenstadt Regional Court, where he is on trial for gross negligence manslaughter and negligent bodily harm.

Crashed into oncoming traffic
On August 3, 2024 at 5.45 a.m., the South Burgen driver fell asleep in a 100 km/h zone. The car touched the crash barrier, spun on its own axis and crashed into oncoming traffic without braking. A woman (48) had no chance, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Three men suffered broken bones and bruises.

The man had 1.87 per mille alcohol in his blood.

True greatness
Shortly before the verdict was announced, he took the opportunity to apologize to the husband and son of the victim in the courtroom. "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart!" The answer: "We're not angry with him. He's still very young. We just want him to understand what he's done."

What did he do?

"I'm still okay"
He went to a tent party. He wanted to drink from midnight, so he parked the car and put it in the driveway of a friend's house, where he had often stayed overnight. He had "actually consumed all the drinks" and then thought, "I'm still okay. And then, unfortunately, I got in."

He didn't notice the serious accident. "I only regained consciousness when they cut me out of the car."

Gross negligence
The judge brings several components into play in her verdict: Alcohol. Speed. Fatigue. Darkness. "Gross negligence is absolutely given," she says, before the 22-year-old receives a partial sentence of up to three years: 15 months in prison, five of which are unconditional. Lawyer and prosecutor make no statement - not legally binding.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf