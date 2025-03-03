After a tent party
Woman dead after accident: drunk driver (22) has to go to prison
A man from southern Burgenland caused a fatal crash at 157 km/h and with a blood alcohol level of 1.87: the oncoming driver (48) had no chance.
It was the very first time he had ever got behind the wheel while drunk, says the 22-year-old at Eisenstadt Regional Court, where he is on trial for gross negligence manslaughter and negligent bodily harm.
Crashed into oncoming traffic
On August 3, 2024 at 5.45 a.m., the South Burgen driver fell asleep in a 100 km/h zone. The car touched the crash barrier, spun on its own axis and crashed into oncoming traffic without braking. A woman (48) had no chance, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Three men suffered broken bones and bruises.
The man had 1.87 per mille alcohol in his blood.
True greatness
Shortly before the verdict was announced, he took the opportunity to apologize to the husband and son of the victim in the courtroom. "I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart!" The answer: "We're not angry with him. He's still very young. We just want him to understand what he's done."
What did he do?
"I'm still okay"
He went to a tent party. He wanted to drink from midnight, so he parked the car and put it in the driveway of a friend's house, where he had often stayed overnight. He had "actually consumed all the drinks" and then thought, "I'm still okay. And then, unfortunately, I got in."
He didn't notice the serious accident. "I only regained consciousness when they cut me out of the car."
Gross negligence
The judge brings several components into play in her verdict: Alcohol. Speed. Fatigue. Darkness. "Gross negligence is absolutely given," she says, before the 22-year-old receives a partial sentence of up to three years: 15 months in prison, five of which are unconditional. Lawyer and prosecutor make no statement - not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.