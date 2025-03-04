Ciao from Hirtenberg
Student exchange with a historical background
The new secondary school in Hirtenberg is currently undergoing intensive preparations for its upcoming visit to Italy. This is because they have a historical background in common with their partner school in San Lorenzo. Refugees from the First World War found refuge in the region for two years.
"Bon Giorno" is already echoing through the corridors of Hirtenberger Mittelschule (NMS), district of Baden, as the pupils are already full of anticipation. In May, 32 children from Years 1 and 2 will be going to Italy for five days, more precisely to their partner school Scuola Primaria San Lorenzo. "For many of our pupils, this will be the first time they have ever seen the sea," says principal Elvira Schmidt.
Refugees from World War 1 found refuge in Baden
The principal came up with the idea when she visited San Lorenzo with her colleagues as part of a team-building event. Historically, the area around the River Isonzo in Italy has a tradition in common with the district of Baden. During the First World War, people were expelled from San Lorenzo and temporarily found a new home here. Since then, there have been regular exchanges between some Italian and Austrian families.
This excursion is now to be financed with the help of the Erasmus Plus project. A lot of bureaucratic work and preparations had to be made. Preparations that the participating chaperones, head of class Robert Wille and the principal do as a matter of course in their free time.
Learning Italian and cooking pizza
And the children are already eagerly preparing for these Italian days. For example, learning Italian is being incorporated into all subjects. In cooking lessons, they are increasingly focusing on Italian dishes, in geography lessons they are learning about the region and about excavations, profiles are being exchanged via social media and initial contacts are already being made with the Italian children. The program includes intensive contact with the children from the partner school. "A joint soccer match is definitely planned," says Robert Galle happily. There will also be trips to Aquileia, Miramare Castle, Trieste and, of course, Grado by the sea.
Money has already been collected for this - should the project not be funded via the Erasmus program. "We are still waiting for approval". If all goes well, this flagship project could continue for the next four years. "Then the children from the school in San Lorenzo can also come and visit us," says Robert Wille happily.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
