Student exchange with a historical background

Learning Italian and cooking pizza

And the children are already eagerly preparing for these Italian days. For example, learning Italian is being incorporated into all subjects. In cooking lessons, they are increasingly focusing on Italian dishes, in geography lessons they are learning about the region and about excavations, profiles are being exchanged via social media and initial contacts are already being made with the Italian children. The program includes intensive contact with the children from the partner school. "A joint soccer match is definitely planned," says Robert Galle happily. There will also be trips to Aquileia, Miramare Castle, Trieste and, of course, Grado by the sea.