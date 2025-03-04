Historical rarity
Silent film history flickers again
With the sensational discovery of two unique silent film projectors in the former Hotel Pittner in St. Pölten, film history is coming to light.
The two devices from the once legendary Ernemann brand (Imperator model) had been carefully wrapped in boxes in oiled paper for more than a century, awaiting eternity. There - in a dusty corner of the Pittner attic - patron of the arts Josef Renz rescued them from oblivion. Together with "Seitenblicke" legend Purzl Klingohr, he immediately called the Filmarchiv Austria in Laxenburg into action. Head of the collection Nikolaus Wostry set off straight away.
Projectors in use in April 1914
He found true masterpieces of cinematography. The projectors had been in use at the opening of the Pittner Municipal Cinema in April 1914 and are the oldest surviving film projectors in Austria. "Back then, at the beginning of the 20th century, cinema was an exciting, completely new experience. The first long silent films found their way onto the screen and the screenings were a social event, with piano players or small orchestras accompanying the pictures. The first big stars were Asta Nielsen and Henny Porten, while the Austrian film star of the first hour, Liane Haid, won the hearts of the audience," enthuses film archive director Ernst Kieninger.
Flashback: The St. Pölten Stadtkino, which was in operation with 600 (!) seats until the 1960s, not only screened classic dramas and comedies, but also so-called "Aktualitäten", the forerunners of later cinema newsreels, including films about the outbreak of the First World War!
"It's amazing how well preserved these projectors are. Even the original carbon arc light is still intact. They could flicker again immediately," marvels Purzl Klingohr, a legend of the Austrian film scene. "Back then, the projectionists always had to make sure that there were enough carbon rods in stock, because without them the projection would quickly go dark. The technology was at the cutting edge of innovation back then," smiles Klingohr. So: film away!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
