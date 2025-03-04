Silent film history flickers again

Projectors in use in April 1914

He found true masterpieces of cinematography. The projectors had been in use at the opening of the Pittner Municipal Cinema in April 1914 and are the oldest surviving film projectors in Austria. "Back then, at the beginning of the 20th century, cinema was an exciting, completely new experience. The first long silent films found their way onto the screen and the screenings were a social event, with piano players or small orchestras accompanying the pictures. The first big stars were Asta Nielsen and Henny Porten, while the Austrian film star of the first hour, Liane Haid, won the hearts of the audience," enthuses film archive director Ernst Kieninger.