US adventure over
Signa liquidator sold Chrysler Building
Christof Stapf, the administrator of Signa Holding, has now also ended the US adventure of the financially ailing core company - the world-famous Chrysler Building has been sold. For an amount in the double-digit millions.
While René Benko is in custody in the Vienna-Josefstadt prison, the trustees of the Signa Group are proceeding with the liquidation of the remaining assets. The aim is to satisfy creditor claims in the billions.
The Signa Holding insolvency administrator has now sold the Chrysler Building, as can be seen from his fourth report to the commercial court. The architectural gem, acquired by Benko's Signa and a US partner in 2019 for 151 million dollars, was sold for a double-digit million amount. According to real estate insiders, the transaction was already wrapped up a few weeks ago.
Big words
In 2019, the Chrysler Building was supposed to symbolize the international expansion policy of the non-transparent Signa Group. Benko managers spoke full-bodiedly of wanting to conquer the US market. However, even before the group collapsed at the end of 2023, there were considerable letting problems: a large part of the listed building was vacant and the refurbishment proved to be complex. This was also because Signa had only acquired the building, but not the land on which the skyscraper had stood since the 1930s. The land belongs to the private university Cooper Union. Most recently, they were in dispute.
High lease
Cooper Union had increased the lease for the property from 20.1 million dollars in 2018 to 32.5 million dollars for each of the years 2019 to 2027. In 2028, a total of 41 million dollars was then due.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.