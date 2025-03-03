Signa liquidator sold Chrysler Building

Big words

In 2019, the Chrysler Building was supposed to symbolize the international expansion policy of the non-transparent Signa Group. Benko managers spoke full-bodiedly of wanting to conquer the US market. However, even before the group collapsed at the end of 2023, there were considerable letting problems: a large part of the listed building was vacant and the refurbishment proved to be complex. This was also because Signa had only acquired the building, but not the land on which the skyscraper had stood since the 1930s. The land belongs to the private university Cooper Union. Most recently, they were in dispute.