Fire out of control
Lower wing in flames, life rescues with ladder
The fire department teams from Tulln and Langenlebarn (Lower Austria) were ready for anything as soon as they arrived: Fully equipped, they fought their way to the large source of the fire in the cellar and entrance area, while at the same time checking the upper floor. And discovered two teenagers there! They owe their lives to the rapid response.
Fire inferno on Sunday evening in a detached house in Langenlebarn: Due to the construction method with a lot of wood, the lower part of the building was already in flames, and the thick smoke hindered progress.
Difficult operation
But the Florianis proceeded according to plan: They not only tackled the sea of fire in the basement in full fire gear, but also explored the upper floor at the same time, a ladder was enough, speed was the order of the day.
Fire under control
The two young people were treated by the emergency services and taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the teams managed to bring the fire under control. The procedure alone showed just how dangerous the conditions were: They first had to fight their way through a false ceiling to extinguish the fire.
