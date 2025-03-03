Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fire out of control

Lower wing in flames, life rescues with ladder

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 10:47

The fire department teams from Tulln and Langenlebarn (Lower Austria) were ready for anything as soon as they arrived: Fully equipped, they fought their way to the large source of the fire in the cellar and entrance area, while at the same time checking the upper floor. And discovered two teenagers there! They owe their lives to the rapid response. 

0 Kommentare

Fire inferno on Sunday evening in a detached house in Langenlebarn: Due to the construction method with a lot of wood, the lower part of the building was already in flames, and the thick smoke hindered progress.

Difficult operation
But the Florianis proceeded according to plan: They not only tackled the sea of fire in the basement in full fire gear, but also explored the upper floor at the same time, a ladder was enough, speed was the order of the day.

Fire under control
The two young people were treated by the emergency services and taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the teams managed to bring the fire under control. The procedure alone showed just how dangerous the conditions were: They first had to fight their way through a false ceiling to extinguish the fire.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf