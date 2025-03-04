Vorteilswelt
Three CL hits in the ticker

Madrid derby, BVB and Arsenal LIVE from 9pm

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 05:00

First leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League: Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid. Borussia Dortmund also face Lille and Arsenal host PSV Eindhoven. The three games kick off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).

0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

The Champions League round of 16 kicks off with an emotional Madrid city derby, which will be a rematch of the 2014 and 2016 finals, all of which were won by the "royals".

Real recently suffered a setback in the Spanish league - a 2-1 defeat at Betis Sevilla saw the record champions drop to third place behind Atletico, three points behind leaders FC Barcelona. Coach Carlo Ancelotti also has to contend with personnel problems. Jude Bellingham is suspended, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Jesus Vallejo and Dani Ceballos are missing through injury. It remains to be seen whether David Alaba, who was substituted against Betis, will be fit. There is also a question mark over Alaba's fellow central defender Antonio Rüdiger.

Simeone is delighted with "modest players"
 Atletico have been in good form in recent months, with coach Diego Simeone's team having conceded just one defeat in their last 26 competitive matches. Most recently, they beat fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao 1:0 at home on Saturday. The "Colchoneros" are just one point behind Barca in the league and are in the semi-finals of the cup - a lot seems possible for Atletico this season. "But the players are very modest, I like that," explained Simeone.

Diego Simeone (Bild: JAVIER SORIANO)
Diego Simeone
(Bild: JAVIER SORIANO)

Dortmund on the up
Dortmund are on an upward trend ahead of their first clash with Lille. Since the 0-0 home draw against Sporting Lisbon and the resulting progression to the round of 16, Marcel Sabitzer and Co. have won two Bundesliga matches without conceding a goal. Now they face a team that went down 4-1 at Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday in front of their own fans. "Nevertheless, this is a very serious opponent," warned BVB coach Niko Kovac.

Niko Kovac (Bild: GEPA)
Niko Kovac
(Bild: GEPA)

Arsenal are also warned against Eindhoven, as the Dutch side recently knocked Juventus out of the competition.

