Madrid derby, BVB and Arsenal LIVE from 9pm

Simeone is delighted with "modest players"

Atletico have been in good form in recent months, with coach Diego Simeone's team having conceded just one defeat in their last 26 competitive matches. Most recently, they beat fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao 1:0 at home on Saturday. The "Colchoneros" are just one point behind Barca in the league and are in the semi-finals of the cup - a lot seems possible for Atletico this season. "But the players are very modest, I like that," explained Simeone.