Flughafen Wien AG breaks revenue record

Strong travel summer expected

"In 2024, we recorded a record passenger volume of 31.72 million passengers, which will also significantly drive revenue and earnings development. We are cautiously optimistic for 2025 and expect around 32 million passengers in Vienna and around 42 million travelers in the Group. The booking situation for the summer is good and we expect a strong peak travel season", says Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG.