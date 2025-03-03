More than 1 billion
Flughafen Wien AG breaks revenue record
The desire to travel is back, which supports the economic success of Flughafen Wien AG, all parameters are green. Revenue climbed above the billion mark for the first time (up 13%) to EUR 1052.7 million, net profit reached EUR 239.5 million (up 27%) and the dividend rose to EUR 1.65 per share (2023: EUR 1.32).
- Key financial figures for 2024: revenue up 13% to EUR 1052.7 million, EBITDA improves by 12.4% to EUR 442.3 million and EBIT by 16.9% to EUR 306.1 million - net profit for the period up 27% to EUR 239.5 million - positive outlook for 2025 despite economic weakness
- Good result supports construction and investment offensive - Capex for 2025 increases to around EUR 300 million and will be financed entirely from own funds - Dividend for 2025 increases to EUR 1.65 per share (2023: EUR 1.32)
- Positive financial outlook also for 2025: sales of around EUR 1080 million, EBITDA of around EUR 440 million, net profit for the period of around EUR 230 million
- EU overregulation driving inflation and biggest burden for future development, therefore urgent need for correction
- Passenger guidance: Around 42 million passengers are expected in the FWAG Group and around 32 million passengers at Vienna Airport in 2025.
Strong travel summer expected
"In 2024, we recorded a record passenger volume of 31.72 million passengers, which will also significantly drive revenue and earnings development. We are cautiously optimistic for 2025 and expect around 32 million passengers in Vienna and around 42 million travelers in the Group. The booking situation for the summer is good and we expect a strong peak travel season", says Julian Jäger, Member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG.
189.8 million invested in 2024
The new south terminal extension will go into operation in 2027. Passengers can expect 70,000 m² of additional terminal space. In 2024, a total of EUR 189.8 million (2023: EUR 107.0 million) was invested in intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and investment property.
Profit expected in 2025
For the current year, the Flughafen Wien Group expects revenue and profit to move sideways. According to the forecast, revenue this year should amount to 1.08 billion, EBITDA to 440 million and the profit for the period before minority interests to 230 million euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.