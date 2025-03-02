Pope was able to breathe on his own again on Sunday

The Pope once again published a text for the Angelus prayer on Sunday, as was the case on the previous two Sundays. "I send you these thoughts again from the hospital, where, as you know, I have been for several days, accompanied by the doctors and medical staff, whom I thank for the attention they are giving me. I feel in my heart the 'blessing' that is hidden in frailty, because it is in these moments that we learn to trust the Lord even more. At the same time, I thank God because he gives me the opportunity to share in body and spirit the condition of so many sick and suffering people," Pope Francis wrote.