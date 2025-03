Bergheim didn’t need much to spring a surprise

Nothing came of the sensation at the serial champions. Bergheim's ladies put up a good fight in the women's national league at St. Pölten, but still lost 2:4 in the end. The game had started lively. Strobler Sophie Hillebrand put the Lower Austrians ahead after ten minutes with a free-kick. Tina Krassnig then equalized to make it 1:1 and later 2:2. After just over an hour, St. Pölten proved their class by adding two more goals. Bergheim are now seventh in the table, with St. Pölten in the lead.