In Wattens, Tyrol
Roasting plant disturbs local residents: “It stinks too much for us!”
"It stinks too much for us!" These and similar banners can currently be seen in Wattens in the Tyrolean district of Innsbruck-Land. The reason for this is a coffee roasting plant in the workshop. The roasting process results in a slightly burnt smell around the area. In the opinion of the neighbors, even very strong.
"It smells like burnt milk, it's an acrid smell. It doesn't smell like coffee," claims one of them. Local residents have been up in arms against the roastery for five years. "There have already been petitions with over a hundred signatures from residents of the upper village." They have also submitted several complaints to the municipality and the relevant district authority in Innsbruck.
Der Geschäftsinhaber
Four roasting days per week
The "Tiroler Krone" went on a site visit to Wattens and also spoke to the managing director of the roasting plant. "At the moment, we mainly roast from Tuesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., four roasting days are our standard schedule. Over the past seven years, there have only been six roasting days per week twice," he assures us. Every Thursday, Lebenshilfe also helps out.
Major conversion undertaken
The Managing Director cannot understand the accusation that he and his team are doing too little to combat the unpleasant smell. "The roasting machine has undergone a major conversion. We have separated the air flows into hot air and cooling air. Hot air is fed through a cyclone into a catalytic afterburner. There, the odor particles are burned off and there is also a catalytic effect. As far as I know, this is the best combination currently available on the market," he assures us.
I don't think that's entirely fair. The only solution is for us to leave the site as soon as possible.
Der Geschäftsinhaber
40,000 euros invested in filter system
The Tyrolean has invested around 40,000 euros in the filter system and other measures. "The last odour measurement by the authorities showed that the odour pollution is appropriate," he emphasizes. The "Krone" was also able to inspect the document. Nevertheless, the complaints are not diminishing. The local residents would prefer the roastery to find another location.
"It hurts that you get so much headwind"
That's what the managing director intends to do. He concludes to the Krone: "It hurts me a little that a young company that tries to roast coffee sustainably, transparently and honestly is facing so much headwind. I don't think it's entirely fair. The only solution is for us to leave the site as soon as possible." He is already on the lookout.
At almost every press conference organized by the WK, there are warnings about the exodus of Tyrolean companies. The IV makes the same comments every two months. Nobody denies that these are difficult times for the economy. The numerous (major) insolvencies prove it. The entrepreneur from Wattens that the Krone visited has been running his roastery since 2017 - obviously with success. Now he wants to leave.
In terms of economic growth, the people of Wattens should be happy that the business is not moving abroad straight away.
Manuel Schwaiger
The reason: because it "stinks" for the local residents. I was there myself and took a "smell test". Admittedly, if you stand in front of the building, you can smell the roasting. And in the immediate vicinity, the smell can be detected in a subtle form. Personally, I would never call this a bad odor nuisance. But as we all know, people's senses are developed to different degrees.
What I cannot understand: That you have to make life so difficult for a hard-working entrepreneur. Even the authorities certify that everything is fine after the investment in the filter system. Despite this, the neighbors are not giving up and the posters are still hanging on the garden fences.
It is probably due to our zeitgeist that we make a mountain out of every molehill. In the interests of economic growth, the people of Watten should be happy that the business is not immediately moving abroad.
