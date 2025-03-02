Documents still missing
Bomb threats: Suspect at large
The Swiss man who allegedly sent bomb threats against several Austrian institutions is still at large. According to the public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen, documents are still outstanding. An interim report from Linz is still to be submitted.
As reported, bomb threats were sent by e-mail to local state police headquarters at the end of September and beginning of October. As the wording was similar, the police assumed that it was the same perpetrator. The targets included schools, the Vienna Regional Criminal Court, shopping centers and train stations.
The State Security and Intelligence Directorate identified a Swiss national as a suspect. An EU arrest warrant was issued for the then 20-year-old, and the Swiss police raided his home. It is still unclear which and how many bomb threats the young man is allegedly responsible for. The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen said that he was not a mentally ill person who had sent the threats from a clinic. There had previously been rumors to this effect.
690 trains affected
690 trains were affected by the bomb threats in the fall, resulting in cancellations, canceled stops and delays. According to a spokesperson, the damage to ÖBB is in the high five-figure range.
The public prosecutor's office in St. Gallen has not yet taken over the proceedings, arguing that documents are still outstanding. According to its own statement, the Linz public prosecutor's office has requested that St. Gallen take over the proceedings "in relation to four threatening letters". "We will not be able to get hold of this person without the Swiss authorities".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.