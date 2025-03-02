Next German giant in trouble

At the end of 2024, the Bosch Group had 417,900 associates worldwide - 11,500 fewer than a year earlier. In Germany, the number of associates fell by 4,400 to 129,800 (minus 3.3 percent). For more than a year, the company had repeatedly announced plans to cut jobs in various areas. More than 12,000 jobs could be lost worldwide by the end of 2032. In Germany, a good 7,000 jobs would be affected, it was reported at the end of January.

Bosch holds out the prospect of improvement

Despite persistently difficult conditions, the Group intends to improve sales and profits again in 2025. A concrete forecast is expected in May. Bosch will then also present its complete and audited annual figures.