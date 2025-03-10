Architects: safety at the throne

Room for many approaches

The staunch vegans and Sea Shepherd supporters take a socially critical and political approach in their lyrics. They mix the social with the personal and want to put their fingers in wounds - but not constantly and at all costs. "I love the Beatles, even though they were an apolitical band. But I also love Rage Against The Machine and they were decidedly political. There is enough room for different approaches, styles and content. We want to combine some themes and let our thoughts and feelings guide us." However, the many albums and songs also mean that they now have to rein themselves in live. "We don't go much further back in the setlist than the album 'Lost Forever' from 2014, we have to make compromises." The run of success will definitely continue with "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", however, because if you get all the fans from the past phases of the band on board, you can hope for maximum output.