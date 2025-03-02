Reul fumes

Insanely original when you consider that the Mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, was the victim of a knife attack in 2015. In an angry letter to FC managing director Christian Keller, Reul noted that "a motif that portrays knife violence as part of fan rivalry" is "absolutely out of place in itself" in this day and age, while Keller seriously believes that this is "simply the rivalry between two active fan scenes". It could well be that the matter will have repercussions, but not immediately, as the annual state of emergency, also known as carnival, has been in force in the cathedral city since Thursday and will continue until Tuesday. Incidentally, a ban on knives has been in force since 11.11. As DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke from the DFL have also received the letter, it will be interesting to see how the case will develop after Ash Wednesday, when, as we all know, everything is over.