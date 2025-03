BBU Salzburg secures last play-off ticket

The Falcons also remained dominant in the second quarter and led 53:30 at half-time. After the break, Klagenfurt fought back to avoid defeat, but Salzburg remained in control. Tomy Vicente and Aleks Andjelkovic left no doubt about the outcome. BBU held a comfortable 72:44 lead going into the final quarter. Klagenfurt caught up a little in the final period, but Salzburg's deserved 86:67 victory was never in danger.