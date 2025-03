The all-clear was given for the kicker in hospital

From a sporting point of view, it was a clear-cut affair for the Upper Austrians, who were leading 3:1. Then came the fateful duel on the Bürmoos artificial turf. Salzburg's Lucas Purkrabek fell face-first onto the ground and his Thalgau opponent fell on top of him. "It then took quite a long time for the rescue team to arrive. As we were told not to move him due to feared neck and facial injuries, there wasn't much we could do. Nobody wanted to finish the last ten minutes," said Thalgau coach Tomislav Jonjic. Ostermiething counterpart Christoph Mühllechner said: "Then the game is irrelevant. Lucas was taken to the accident hospital."