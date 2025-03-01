Quarterfinals begin
KAC cracks with mullets against South Tyrol’s robber barons
Now it's time for the ICE League! KAC invites Pustertal to dance at home on Sunday for the start of the quarter-finals. Both teams are not children of sadness - the Red Jackets are definitely ahead in terms of fashion. VSV have to go to Bolzano. The Adler have only met the South Tyroleans twice in the play-offs so far - both times they were knocked out. This year they will be looking for revenge.
There are around 800 castles and palaces in South Tyrol - where knights used to be omnipresent. And from Sunday, the KAC will face the Pustertal robber barons in the quarter-finals - because led by top robber Cedric Lacroix (114 penalty minutes, first place in the league), the Italians are clearly ahead in the league penalty rankings.
"Have to hold our own!"
But the KAC cracks are no pushovers either with 539 minutes (third place). "Of course we have to keep up from the very first minute - otherwise you have no chance in the play-offs," says defensive ace Thimo Nickl, who has the third most penalty minutes in the league with 80. "I've held back recently and wanted to avoid penalties, but I can turn it up again. It also depends on how much the referees allow."
Visit to the hairdresser
Large parts of the Red Jackets go into battle with a modern mullet hairstyle - formerly known as a mullet. "Many of us have had our sides shaved off together at the barber's."
Nobody is expecting a walkover like the 4:0 series win in the semi-finals of the previous season. "They won't make it easy for us. But we're rested and have a lot of pace - it's important that we get in front of the opponent's goal and throw everything into it. There will hardly be any pretty goals," says Mathias From, who escaped uninjured from the nasty Lacroix check in the last duel. "We have to accept the duels straight away - the start is important after the break.
The Eagles jet off to Bolzano
A monster! In recent years, Bolzano has certainly been the team that no other team has enjoyed playing against in the decisive phase. Because of their tough approach. But the South Tyroleans also have class in terms of play - they have won the title once in the last eight years ('17/18) and finished second twice ('22/23, '20/21). Only once (2021/22) have they missed out on the play-offs.
Third play-off duel
This is only the third time the Eagles have met the Bolzano team. In the '13/14 season, they lost 3:1 in the semi-final, last year they also lost 4:1 in the semi-final. This year, all four duels were extremely close. Bolzano won twice after 60 minutes, once in a penalty shoot-out, once VSV. The goal difference was 8:10 in total.
"Have to be able to take it!"
But the Azzurri don't seem unbeatable either - although Hanlon's team has a top squad (with 17 imports or dual nationals, only seven real Italians!), it has also been very inconsistent. The problem? Too many chiefs, too few Indians.
The only question is how VSV will cope with the tough pace. After all, the Eagles are the fairest team in the league. "Tough also means being able to take a hit. We have to accept the checks and not make any stupid fouls. The only way to get promoted is through discipline. All the games have been close this year, and I expect the same now," explains coach Tray Tuomie. Kevin Hancock is a lucky charm. The forward celebrates his 27th birthday on Sunday.
