3.5 million pieces
Burgenlanders are the doughnut emperors in Austria
The doughnut is and remains a sweet hit: 3.5 million pieces are eaten every year in Austria's easternmost province. That's an incredible 11 pieces per person!
Whether classic with apricot jam or with cream filling and chocolate icing - a carnival doughnut is always a good idea, isn't it? In this country, too, the bakeries are busy again these days. The carnival doughnut is not only a culinary must for those with a sweet tooth during the carnival season, but also a piece of tradition. The people of Burgenland are very special doughnut emperors in Austria.
From Vienna to Tokyo
In the easternmost province alone, 3.5 million doughnuts - around 11 per person - are eaten every year. According to the Chamber of Commerce, as many as 100 million doughnuts are eaten throughout Austria. "With an average diameter of nine centimetres per doughnut, that would be a distance from Vienna to Tokyo," says Michael Goldenitsch, master of the bakers' guild.
From November 11 to Shrove Tuesday in particular, the 55 bakers and 103 confectioners in Burgenland offer a wide variety of sweet pastries. "You can recognize a good Faschingskrapfen by its golden brown color and the light ring in the middle. It should be nice and fluffy," explains Goldenitsch.
How to make the perfect doughnut
The perfect doughnut requires not only baking skills, experience and technique - but also a lot of dedication and love. In the best case scenario, you can taste it. "The most popular doughnut in Burgenland is still the apricot doughnut. This year, however, the 'Dubai doughnut' is also very much in vogue, with its 'angel hair', a fine sugar coating on top and pistachio filling reminiscent of the chocolate of the same name," says Goldenitsch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
