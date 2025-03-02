Burgenlanders are the doughnut emperors in Austria

How to make the perfect doughnut

The perfect doughnut requires not only baking skills, experience and technique - but also a lot of dedication and love. In the best case scenario, you can taste it. "The most popular doughnut in Burgenland is still the apricot doughnut. This year, however, the 'Dubai doughnut' is also very much in vogue, with its 'angel hair', a fine sugar coating on top and pistachio filling reminiscent of the chocolate of the same name," says Goldenitsch.