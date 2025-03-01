Ex-skiing ace enthusiastic
Skiing jewel wants her first victory: “She’s going to be a rocket”
Emma Aicher is considered a great talent on the ski circuit and has now made it onto the podium for the first time. The 21-year-old's performance has now received plenty of praise - including from former ski racer Viktoria Rebensburg. And her coach is already warning the competition.
"She skied her line very calmly, that was really cool," Rebensburg praised her young compatriot on Eurosport directly after the downhill in Kvitfjell. Aicher had claimed her first World Cup podium there with second place - the German was just 0.15 seconds behind the day's winner Cornelia Hütter.
The 21-year-old herself couldn't really believe it for a long time after the race: "It's a dream, it's what you work towards all the time. I am very happy. I tried to ride like I did in training. It felt good. I was a bit surprised, but it's cool that it worked out," she finally emphasized in the ZDF interview.
"She's going to be a rocket"
It is the culmination of a constant development. The top talent has taken a huge step forward this year. At the World Championships in Saalbach, she finished in sixth place in both the super-G and the downhill, narrowly missing out on a sensation in each case.
In Norway, she has now made it onto the podium for the first time and head coach Andreas Puelacher recently announced: "I say Emma will be a rocket". The next opportunity is this Saturday in Kvitfjell, where another downhill race is scheduled.
