Now threatened with a penalty

Verstappen’s stinky finger scandal in the pit lane

Nachrichten
28.02.2025 22:12

The season hasn't even really started yet - and the sparks are already flying again in Formula 1! The focus was once again on Max Verstappen. The world champion gave the finger during testing in Bahrain.

But who was the 27-year-old Dutchman actually referring to? The video, which revealed Verstappen's raised middle finger as he drove through the pit lane, reveals nothing. But according to F1 insiders, the matter seems to be clear: The finger was aimed at Williams or one of the team's photographers. 

Background: During the test drives in Bahrain, the teams not only test their new cars - no, they also try to spy on the competition. And Verstappen didn't like that at all.

"Was meant as a joke"
Now a penalty is imminent. After all, this year the FIA wants to take rigorous action against this type of outburst. Red Bull has already tried to play down the matter. "The action was meant as a joke - in the direction of a friend from an opposing team. We don't believe there will be any consequences," a team spokesperson was quoted as saying in the German newspaper Bild.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
