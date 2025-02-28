Trump against Selenskyj
“US ambush” sends shockwaves through Europe
Donald Trump has kicked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House in a unique move. The scandal was preceded by a historic exchange of words. The diplomatic disaster is causing sheer horror, especially in Europe.
Have we just witnessed the consummation of a Russian-American alliance? What began as a reconciliation trip for Zelensky on Friday ended in the Oval Office in a diplomatic "ambush" for Ukraine. Zelensky, whose country is under attack from Russia, was shown the door by his (former?) US ally. Prior to this, he was verbally pelted with protection in front of the cameras - and then thrown out of the White House.
Initial reactions to the global political "nuclear bomb" show how dangerous the new geopolitical pincers (Putin and Trump) are, especially in Europe. The tenor: anyone who has not yet understood that the USA is no longer a partner under the new leadership must open their eyes now at the latest.
A planned escalation?
Geopolitical analysts assume that the US government is planning an escalation in order to drop Ukraine. Zelensky has fallen into an "ambush". "I love my country with all my heart and have never been so ashamed of America as I am of the spectacle I have just witnessed in the Oval Office," said CNN political veteran David Axelrod.
The renowned US historian Timothy Snyder also came to the conclusion under the impression of the escalation that Trump's "peace talks" only served as a pretext to get closer to Vladimir Putin. Selensky and a defensive Ukraine would stand in the way of an economic gold rush between the Kremlin and the USA, according to others.
Powerful Republicans lend weight to this assumption by calling on the Ukrainian president to resign shortly after the public spectacle in line with the Kremlin. "I don't know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. Either he needs to step down and send someone over that we can do business with, or he needs to change," US Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters.
Liberal Europe backs Ukraine
Following the heated exchange of words, top European politicians have pledged their support for Ukraine and backed Zelensky. "You are not alone", wrote Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on the short message service X. EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas explained: "Today it has become clear that the free world needs a new leader. It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge."
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said: "What we have seen from the White House today is serious and disheartening." The fact that Trump accused Zelensky of playing with the Third World War was deeply inappropriate. Norway stands with Ukraine, he said. "We hope that the Trump administration also understands the importance of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."
French President Emmanuel Macron declared on Friday evening after the dispute between the two heads of state that Russia was the aggressor in the war and the Ukrainian people the aggressed. Three years ago, it was right to help Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia and to continue to do so. We must respect those who fought from the beginning, emphasized Macron, who also spoke to Selenskyj on the phone, according to the Elysée Palace.
The USA has a new enemy
New times are dawning in Europe - probably those of rearmament and transatlantic coldness. The American-European estrangement is taking on worrying proportions. Following the escalation, Trump and his team are positioning Europe as a new enemy in domestic politics: "Pay attention today to who is defending Zelensky and who is defending America", is the message from senior Republicans to the US population.
And who is defending the USA? Unsurprisingly, there are words of praise from Russia for Zelensky's removal from the White House. Former Russian President and Putin confidant Dmitry Medvedev declared with regard to Zelensky: "For the first time, Trump has told the cocaine clown the truth". That was an "ice-cold slap".
Trump had told Zelensky the truth to his face and explained to him that he was playing with the Third World War. "And the ungrateful pig got a good slap in the face from the owners of the pigsty. That's useful," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. But that's not enough.
Thank you, Mr. President!
Viktor Orbán
Bild: AFP/POOL/Valery SHARIFULIN
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán thanked US President Trump for his commitment to "peace". "Strong men make peace, weak men wage war," Orbán wrote on X. "Today, President Donald Trump has courageously stood up for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest," Orbán continued, concluding with the words: "Thank you, Mr. President!"
What remains is a historic rupture
Barack Obama's former security advisor, Ben Rhodes, summarized the case as follows: "Trump is turning the United States as a country into a far-right, authoritarian, transactional, worthless oligarchy allied with the autocracies of the world."
The fact that nothing came of the agreed commodities agreement as a basis for further US support for Ukraine became a minor matter in light of the scandal. What remains is a historic rupture and sheer horror.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.