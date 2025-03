Men’s slalom in Kranjska Gora – 9.30 am LIVE

"Of course, the first few days were a bit of a struggle. A lot of pressure was taken off, the excitement for the rest of the season was no longer there. But there are worse things than failing at skiing. It was very painful, but I've had more difficult phases in my career," said Feller, who put his skis in the corner for a week after Saalbach. "I now have to wait a year for the really big races to come around again."