Guess who wanted to buy Benko’s scandalous chalet

The six-star Chalet N had already made headlines and caused temporary legal repercussions when it was built twelve years ago. Later, the financial community took an interest in the noble hostel, which was officially run as a hotel, but is said to have primarily served René Benko, his family and his business associates as a place to stay. Most recently, the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) formulated the suspicion that fraud (1.2 million euros) had been committed in connection with corona funding. René Benko and his tax advisor are presumed innocent.