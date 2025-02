Bridge over highway to be closed for months

The bridge over the A 7 at the Prinz-Eugen-Straße junction has reached the end of its service life after more than 55 years of continuous use and will therefore be extensively renovated from April 28 to September 26 - with a complete closure to motorized private traffic. However, it is important to note that the on and off ramps of the highway will remain open during this time. During this period, motorized private traffic will only be allowed to turn right in the entire intersection area.