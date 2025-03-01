German hiker: “Cow was like a wild bull!”

Case returned to the court of first instance after appeal

The now 66-year-old German woman was trampled by a "raging" cow on the path from Maria Waldrast Monastery to the Ochsenalm in Mieders on June 20, 2022, as reported several times. "She threw herself at me from behind like a wild bull and repeatedly hit my head with her skull. If my husband hadn't intervened, I wouldn't have been alive," the hiker is convinced. The German woman was flown to the hospital in Innsbruck with severe bruises and contusions.